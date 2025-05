Global Political Summits and Events: A Comprehensive Diary

The diary outlines significant global political and general news events set to take place over the upcoming months, with a focus on major summits, elections, and official visits. These include significant leadership meetings, such as the Central Asia-Italy summit featuring Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Other global events feature Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet meeting Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and multiple official visits by high-profile leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Such gatherings underscore ongoing international dialogue in today's geopolitical landscape.

The diary also highlights important anniversaries and observances, such as World No Tobacco Day and Bastille Day, providing insights into both regional and international importance. This resource serves as a vital tool for tracking noteworthy political activities globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)