Maharashtra's Bold Move: Plumbers to Become 'Water Engineers'

The Maharashtra government is considering renaming plumbers as 'water engineers' to elevate their societal status. State minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha emphasized this symbolic change aims to acknowledge the significant contributions of plumbers. The decision, pending discussion with the Chief Minister, aligns with broader efforts to uplift various trades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is on the verge of taking a bold step by considering a proposal to rename plumbers as 'water engineers.' This initiative, aimed at boosting the dignity of labor, was announced by state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday in Nashik, 230 kilometers from Mumbai.

Minister Lodha, who is responsible for skill development, stated that discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are imminent before any final decision is reached. The move is seen as a way to elevate the status of plumbers, acknowledging their significant contributions to society and conferring more respect upon them by renaming their profession.

The change is part of a broader effort to uplift the stature of tradespeople and aligns with a national trend of renaming cities and institutions, although Lodha emphasized the focus is currently on professions. This initiative highlights the state government's commitment to recognizing and respecting the skills of its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

