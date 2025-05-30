Pakistan's Stance on Indus Waters Treaty Amid Rising Glacial Concerns

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has firmly rejected what he described as the 'weaponisation of water' by India, asserting that Pakistan will not permit any abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). During an international conference in Dushanbe, Sharif emphasized the critical nature of the treaty for millions of lives.

The conference, hosted by Tajikistan and attended by delegates from 80 countries and various international organizations, provided a platform for Sharif to underscore the importance of glacial preservation and climate action. Sharif expressed regret over India's unilateral decision to suspend the IWT in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan, home to over 13,000 glaciers, is highly vulnerable to climatic changes impacting glaciers. Highlighting the catastrophic floods of 2022, the prime minister called for collective efforts in preserving glaciers and emphasized the interconnectedness of water treaties and regional stability.