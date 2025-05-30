No Bail for Chhota Rajan: Court Upholds Arms Case Charges
A special court has denied bail to notorious gangster Chhota Rajan in a 2005 arms case, citing the serious nature of the offense. The court dismissed Rajan's claim of trial delays, emphasizing the ongoing prosecution efforts and substantial witness testimony already gathered against him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A special court has denied bail to notorious gangster Chhota Rajan in a serious 2005 arms case. The court's decision underscores the gravity of the offense, with substantial evidence already gathered.
Special Judge A M Patil, on May 28, dismissed Rajan's argument of delays impacting his trial. The statement highlighted that with 45 witnesses examined, the prosecution anticipates a conclusion soon.
Rajan faces numerous charges, including under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, for importing a large arms cache in 2005. Despite being in custody since 2015, the court denied his bail request.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Stringent Action: MCOCA Invoked in Beed Assault Case
Delhi Court Delays Bail Decision for Former AAP MLA in High-Profile MCOCA Case
Delhi Court Deliberates Bail for Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case
Legal Battle: Naresh Balyan Seeks Bail in MCOCA Case
Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan Awaits Bail Decision Amid MCOCA Case Controversy