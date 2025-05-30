No Bail for Chhota Rajan: Court Upholds Arms Case Charges

A special court has denied bail to notorious gangster Chhota Rajan in a serious 2005 arms case. The court's decision underscores the gravity of the offense, with substantial evidence already gathered.

Special Judge A M Patil, on May 28, dismissed Rajan's argument of delays impacting his trial. The statement highlighted that with 45 witnesses examined, the prosecution anticipates a conclusion soon.

Rajan faces numerous charges, including under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, for importing a large arms cache in 2005. Despite being in custody since 2015, the court denied his bail request.

(With inputs from agencies.)