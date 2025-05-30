Left Menu

No Bail for Chhota Rajan: Court Upholds Arms Case Charges

A special court has denied bail to notorious gangster Chhota Rajan in a 2005 arms case, citing the serious nature of the offense. The court dismissed Rajan's claim of trial delays, emphasizing the ongoing prosecution efforts and substantial witness testimony already gathered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:58 IST
No Bail for Chhota Rajan: Court Upholds Arms Case Charges
Chhota Rajan
  India
  • India

A special court has denied bail to notorious gangster Chhota Rajan in a serious 2005 arms case. The court's decision underscores the gravity of the offense, with substantial evidence already gathered.

Special Judge A M Patil, on May 28, dismissed Rajan's argument of delays impacting his trial. The statement highlighted that with 45 witnesses examined, the prosecution anticipates a conclusion soon.

Rajan faces numerous charges, including under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, for importing a large arms cache in 2005. Despite being in custody since 2015, the court denied his bail request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

