Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Indigenous Might

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally, underscored the significance of Operation Sindoor, an operation showcasing India's indigenous weaponry strength which compelled Pakistan to seek a halt to conflict. Key to this operation was India's BrahMos missiles, striking deep into enemy territory, underscoring the nation's strategic defence capabilities.

The Prime Minister's visit also focused on inaugurating a suite of developmental projects in Kanpur, valued at over Rs 47,600 crore. Alongside, he addressed themes of counter-terrorism, delineating India's stern stance against terror threats and reframing partnerships in defence through indigenous capabilities as part of the vision for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Modi promised revitalized industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh, stressing on infrastructural advancements such as expressway networks and modernised public transport. By investing in energy projects and the MSME sector, the government aims to drive job creation and economic growth. Improved welfare measures signal a commitment to holistic development in the state.