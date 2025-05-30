Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Indigenous Might
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor during a rally, emphasizing India's indigenous weapons power, particularly BrahMos missiles, leading to a military standoff with Pakistan. With developmental projects in Kanpur, he addressed terrorism, industrial growth, and infrastructure modernization in Uttar Pradesh, promising renewed industrial advancement and employment opportunities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally, underscored the significance of Operation Sindoor, an operation showcasing India's indigenous weaponry strength which compelled Pakistan to seek a halt to conflict. Key to this operation was India's BrahMos missiles, striking deep into enemy territory, underscoring the nation's strategic defence capabilities.
The Prime Minister's visit also focused on inaugurating a suite of developmental projects in Kanpur, valued at over Rs 47,600 crore. Alongside, he addressed themes of counter-terrorism, delineating India's stern stance against terror threats and reframing partnerships in defence through indigenous capabilities as part of the vision for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Modi promised revitalized industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh, stressing on infrastructural advancements such as expressway networks and modernised public transport. By investing in energy projects and the MSME sector, the government aims to drive job creation and economic growth. Improved welfare measures signal a commitment to holistic development in the state.
PM Modi made it very clear that talks with Pak will be only on terror: EAM Jaishankar in Delhi.