Modi's Mega Rally: A Turning Point in Tamil Nadu Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the NDA's Assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu with a major rally at Madurathakam on January 23. The visit involves heightened security measures, including a helicopter landing zone in Chengalpattu district to facilitate the Prime Minister's arrival.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran highlighted the unity of the NDA in counteracting the DMK's influence. With an extensive rally, BJP aims to demonstrate their collective strength. Senior party leaders, including AIADMK and other key allies, are expected to join forces on stage alongside Modi.

BJP senior and Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal has been actively coordinating with allies to ensure a cohesive front. Despite efforts to bring back past allies like the DMDK, O Panneerselvam has not been invited to the rally. PM Modi's campaign launch is anticipated to attract a large crowd, marking a significant moment in the state's political landscape.

