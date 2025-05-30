Explosive Encounter: Security Forces Clash with Maoists in Jharkhand Jungle

A security personnel sustained injuries in an IED blast amid an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police have confirmed.

The explosive device, strategically placed by the banned CPI (Maoist) to target security forces, detonated unexpectedly during a combing operation in a forest near Tiriposi village, under the jurisdiction of Jaraikela police station.

The explosion followed an encounter between the Maoists and a united team of CRPF, CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district armed police personnel. A statement from the district police informed that Sunil Kumar, of the 209 Battalion of the CoBRA force, received primary medical treatment on-site before being transported to a hospital. Authorities recovered explosives, Maoist uniforms, and other items from the area, and a large-scale search operation was initiated targeting senior Maoist figures, including Misir Besra, who is wanted with a Rs 1 crore reward on his capture.