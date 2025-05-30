Fugitive of Rohtit Chaudhary Gang Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt

A key member of the notorious Rohit Chaudhary gang, Md Javed, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police following a five-year pursuit. Javed, from Nangloi's Jwalapuri, became a proclaimed offender in 2020 in connection with a 2017 attempted culpable homicide case lodged at Harsh Vihar Police Station.

Authorities revealed that Javed was arrested on May 28 in the Nangloi area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Harsh Indora, stated that a specialized team was formed to capture Javed, who managed to evade law enforcement despite his extensive criminal record.

During interrogation, Javed disclosed his active membership in the Rohit Chaudhary gang since 2013 and admitted to numerous serious offenses, including the 2015 murder of gangster Sunder. His criminal history spans 15 cases across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, encompassing crimes such as murder, armed robbery, and burglary.

(With inputs from agencies.)