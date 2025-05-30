Left Menu

Fugitive of Rohtit Chaudhary Gang Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt

Md Javed, a fugitive and key figure in the Rohit Chaudhary gang, has been arrested by Delhi Police after being on the run for over five years. A resident of Nangloi's Jwalapuri, Javed was declared a proclaimed offender in 2020 for his involvement in a 2017 culpable homicide case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A key member of the notorious Rohit Chaudhary gang, Md Javed, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police following a five-year pursuit. Javed, from Nangloi's Jwalapuri, became a proclaimed offender in 2020 in connection with a 2017 attempted culpable homicide case lodged at Harsh Vihar Police Station.

Authorities revealed that Javed was arrested on May 28 in the Nangloi area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Harsh Indora, stated that a specialized team was formed to capture Javed, who managed to evade law enforcement despite his extensive criminal record.

During interrogation, Javed disclosed his active membership in the Rohit Chaudhary gang since 2013 and admitted to numerous serious offenses, including the 2015 murder of gangster Sunder. His criminal history spans 15 cases across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, encompassing crimes such as murder, armed robbery, and burglary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

