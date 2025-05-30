Tragic Drone Strike: Hospital Hit in Sudan Conflict

A suspected drone attack by Sudanese paramilitaries struck a hospital in southern Sudan on Friday, resulting in at least six deaths and injuring 15 others. The Rapid Support Forces were blamed for the strike that rendered the facility non-operational, officials and rights advocates reported.

The Emergency Lawyers, a rights group, accused the Rapid Support Forces of orchestrating the attack on Obeid International Hospital in Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan province. This attack inflicted significant damage on the main hospital structure, leading to a cessation of services.

Sudan, which descended into civil war on April 15, 2023, is now grappling with a major humanitarian crisis, fueled by ongoing conflicts between the military and the RSF. The war has led to atrocities and forced millions to flee, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention.

