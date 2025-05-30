Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strike: Hospital Hit in Sudan Conflict

A suspected drone strike by Sudanese paramilitaries targeted a hospital in southern Sudan, killing at least six and injuring 15. The attack, attributed to the Rapid Support Forces, severely damaged the facility and suspended its operations. This violence is part of the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:13 IST
Tragic Drone Strike: Hospital Hit in Sudan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Egypt

A suspected drone attack by Sudanese paramilitaries struck a hospital in southern Sudan on Friday, resulting in at least six deaths and injuring 15 others. The Rapid Support Forces were blamed for the strike that rendered the facility non-operational, officials and rights advocates reported.

The Emergency Lawyers, a rights group, accused the Rapid Support Forces of orchestrating the attack on Obeid International Hospital in Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan province. This attack inflicted significant damage on the main hospital structure, leading to a cessation of services.

Sudan, which descended into civil war on April 15, 2023, is now grappling with a major humanitarian crisis, fueled by ongoing conflicts between the military and the RSF. The war has led to atrocities and forced millions to flee, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention.

