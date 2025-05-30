Left Menu

Viral Video Leads to Arrest: Youth Caught in Delhi with Pistol

An 18-year-old named Ali Khan was arrested in northeast Delhi for posting a video on social media brandishing a pistol. The police, acting on viral footage, recovered a semi-automatic weapon and two cartridges from him. Khan's motive was to impress peers, and investigations on the firearm's origins are ongoing.

Updated: 30-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:15 IST
An 18-year-old, identified as Ali Khan, has been arrested in northeast Delhi after a video of him brandishing a semi-automatic pistol went viral on social media, authorities reported on Friday.

The arrest took place following an investigation prompted by the viral video, which depicted the young man displaying the weapon in the Welcome area of Delhi. Law enforcement swiftly moved to apprehend him, recovering both the pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Khan confessed during questioning that his intention was to attract attention among his social circle. This revelation has led to a deeper probe into the firearm's origins, as police work to uncover the supply chain behind the weapon.

