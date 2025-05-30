Supreme Court Clears Path for Mass Deportation
The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to remove temporary protections from immigrants, affecting nearly a million people. Temporary protections were lifted for over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, while another decision impacts 350,000 Venezuelans. This aligns with Trump's campaign promise to deport millions.
- Country:
- United States
The Supreme Court made a pivotal decision on Friday, permitting the Trump administration to remove temporary legal protections from hundreds of thousands of immigrants. This action could potentially expose nearly one million individuals to the risk of deportation.
Justices lifted an existing lower-court order that safeguarded over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela under humanitarian parole. In a separate case, the court approved the revocation of temporary legal status for approximately 350,000 Venezuelans.
This move is consistent with President Donald Trump's campaign commitment to deport millions, and it aims to reverse immigration policies established by the Biden administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hydropower Struggle: Haiti's Energy Crisis Deepens Amid Gang Control
Power Outage Crisis: Haiti's Peligre Plant Under Siege
Delhi's Innovation Boost: Incubation Centres and Tech Labs for Startups
Supreme Court allows Trump to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation, reports AP.
Sanctions Intensify: U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Cuba