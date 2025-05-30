Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Path for Mass Deportation

The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to remove temporary protections from immigrants, affecting nearly a million people. Temporary protections were lifted for over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, while another decision impacts 350,000 Venezuelans. This aligns with Trump's campaign promise to deport millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:15 IST
Supreme Court Clears Path for Mass Deportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court made a pivotal decision on Friday, permitting the Trump administration to remove temporary legal protections from hundreds of thousands of immigrants. This action could potentially expose nearly one million individuals to the risk of deportation.

Justices lifted an existing lower-court order that safeguarded over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela under humanitarian parole. In a separate case, the court approved the revocation of temporary legal status for approximately 350,000 Venezuelans.

This move is consistent with President Donald Trump's campaign commitment to deport millions, and it aims to reverse immigration policies established by the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025