Counter Insurgency Crackdown in Kashmir: Digital Devices Seized
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Insurgency Kashmir wing conducted raids across several districts, seizing digital devices suspected to be used for terror activities. The operation, targeting encrypted communication allegedly used by terrorists for coordination, aims to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the union territory.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Insurgency Kashmir wing executed coordinated raids on Friday, targeting multiple sites throughout the valley to seize digital devices possibly connected to terror activities, according to officials.
The raids, conducted across Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian, and Srinagar, aimed to investigate the usage of an encrypted messaging application believed to be exploited by terrorists for planning operations, including recruitment.
Officials highlighted that the operation focuses on identifying associates supporting terrorism, curbing illegal activities, and preventing further misuse of communication technology, fundamentally dismantling terror networks within the region.
