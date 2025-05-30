Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Parole Protections in Peril
The Supreme Court lifted a block preventing the Trump administration from ending temporary legal protections for immigrants under humanitarian parole, affecting nearly 1 million people. The decision follows Trump's campaign promises to dismantle Biden-era policies. Pending legal proceedings continue in the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Supreme Court's decision has reignited the controversial debate over immigration in the United States, clearing a prominent obstacle for the Trump administration's agenda. The ruling allows the government to terminate temporary legal protections under humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants.
In its decision, the court addressed the lower-court ruling which had maintained protections for over 500,000 individuals from countries including Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Trump's legal team argues that the original designation of protections was inherently temporary and within the administrative remit of the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department.
This judicial development adds to a series of legal maneuvers by the Trump administration to revise immigration policies previously expanded under President Biden, with key legal debates now returning to the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals for further adjudication.
