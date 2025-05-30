Left Menu

Delhi's Digital Revolution: 34 New Courts to Tackle Cheque Bounce Cases

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya inaugurated 34 digital courts dedicated to handling Negotiable Instruments Act cases in the capital. He emphasized the importance of judicial responsibility over power. These new courts aim to expedite the clearance of cheque bounce case backlogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:16 IST
Delhi's Digital Revolution: 34 New Courts to Tackle Cheque Bounce Cases
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi takes a significant step toward judicial modernization as Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya inaugurates 34 digital courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts complex. Dedicated to cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, this initiative aims to streamline the judicial process in the national capital.

Speaking at the inauguration, Justice Upadhyaya encouraged judicial officers to prioritize public service and responsibility over authority. 'The infrastructure and use of technology here are commendable,' he stated, urging judges to be 'duty conscious' rather than 'power-charged.'

The new courts are expected to alleviate the substantial backlog of cheque bounce cases. Principal District and Sessions Judge Kanwal Jeet Arora expressed optimism that these digital courts would significantly improve case resolution times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025