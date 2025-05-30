Delhi's Digital Revolution: 34 New Courts to Tackle Cheque Bounce Cases

Delhi takes a significant step toward judicial modernization as Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya inaugurates 34 digital courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts complex. Dedicated to cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, this initiative aims to streamline the judicial process in the national capital.

Speaking at the inauguration, Justice Upadhyaya encouraged judicial officers to prioritize public service and responsibility over authority. 'The infrastructure and use of technology here are commendable,' he stated, urging judges to be 'duty conscious' rather than 'power-charged.'

The new courts are expected to alleviate the substantial backlog of cheque bounce cases. Principal District and Sessions Judge Kanwal Jeet Arora expressed optimism that these digital courts would significantly improve case resolution times.

(With inputs from agencies.)