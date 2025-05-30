Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Might and Self-Reliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's military prowess and self-reliance under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. PM Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh marked the inauguration of development projects. Adityanath emphasized improvements in the energy sector and development across the state.

Updated: 30-05-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the armed forces for their valor in Operation Sindoor on Friday, citing it as a hallmark of India's growing military might and self-reliance. He emphasized the operation as a global benchmark under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Operation Sindoor destroyed enemy air defense, reinforcing India's New Defence Policy and the 'Made in India' initiative. Adityanath congratulated Modi on his first post-operation visit to the state, where the Prime Minister inaugurated 15 development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in Kanpur.

In his address, Modi highlighted India's indigenous military prowess during the operation, triggering a military standoff after retaliation against terror infrastructures. Adityanath called the initiative transformative, marking significant strides for Uttar Pradesh's growth, with expanded power capacity and enhanced developments under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

