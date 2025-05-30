Cyber Security Breach Targets White House Chief of Staff

The White House is at the center of a cybersecurity investigation following attempts to impersonate Susie Wiles, the Chief of Staff, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Insiders have revealed that Wiles' personal phone contacts were compromised, enabling an impersonator to make contact with influential individuals.

Recent weeks have seen high-profile politicians and business leaders receiving fraudulent communications from someone pretending to be Wiles. The White House has refrained from commenting on these developments. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, protecting the communication channels of the president's staff is of utmost priority, especially considering the current cybersecurity challenges.

This incident comes amidst reports of prior security breaches, involving a broad swathe of American officials. Last year, a cyber-espionage effort traced to China reportedly tapped into communications of senior U.S. political figures, signaling persistent threats to White House communications security.