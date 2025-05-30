Left Menu

Cyber Security Breach Targets White House Chief of Staff

An investigation is underway into a cyber-attack impersonating Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff. Hackers accessed her personal phone contacts, sending messages to prominent figures. The FBI emphasizes the serious nature of such threats against administration officials. Past incidents highlight ongoing cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:31 IST
Cyber Security Breach Targets White House Chief of Staff
investigation

The White House is at the center of a cybersecurity investigation following attempts to impersonate Susie Wiles, the Chief of Staff, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Insiders have revealed that Wiles' personal phone contacts were compromised, enabling an impersonator to make contact with influential individuals.

Recent weeks have seen high-profile politicians and business leaders receiving fraudulent communications from someone pretending to be Wiles. The White House has refrained from commenting on these developments. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, protecting the communication channels of the president's staff is of utmost priority, especially considering the current cybersecurity challenges.

This incident comes amidst reports of prior security breaches, involving a broad swathe of American officials. Last year, a cyber-espionage effort traced to China reportedly tapped into communications of senior U.S. political figures, signaling persistent threats to White House communications security.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025