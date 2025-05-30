Former MLA Sentenced for Parliament Threat
A Delhi court sentenced former MLA Kishore Samrite to six months in jail for threatening to blow up Parliament in September 2022. The threat intimidated the temple of Indian democracy over unfulfilled demands. He was fined Rs. 50,000 but acquitted under the Explosives Act.
In a significant judgment, a Delhi court has sentenced former Madhya Pradesh MLA, Kishore Samrite, to six months in imprisonment for threatening to detonate explosives in the Indian Parliament. The threat, made in September 2022, was driven by grievances over unfulfilled demands.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull condemned the act, underscoring Parliament's stature as the sacred forum for democratic discourse and asserting that such acts of intimidation cannot be tolerated. The letter, accompanied by a suspicious substance, posed a grave threat to this national institution.
Samrite faced a Rs. 50,000 fine, although acquitted under the Explosives Act as the substance was not classified as an explosive. Represented by advocate Manish Kumar Choudhary, Samrite's case highlighted security concerns as similar threats were directed at the Supreme Court.
