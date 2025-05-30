Left Menu

Tragedy on Two Wheels: Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi

A drunk teenager, Harsh Sehrawat, caused a deadly accident in West Delhi, killing two and injuring three. Despite warnings from a friend, Sehrawat's speeding car hit bicycles and a roadside dwelling. Arrested on Friday, he faces charges following the tragic Thursday incident.

A deadly road accident in West Delhi's Janakpuri claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others injured, including a pregnant woman and a child. The tragic incident occurred when 19-year-old Harsh Sehrawat, under the influence of alcohol, rammed his speeding car into two bicycles and a roadside jhuggi.

Despite warnings from his friend Pankaj to slow down, Sehrawat continued driving recklessly after attending a friend's event in Gurugram. Witnesses say the car, a Swift, was traveling at high speed when it disastrously veered off course, resulting in the fatal crash.

The victims have been identified as Anish Ansari, a factory worker, and Phool Singh, a chick maker. Others, including Singh's wife and nephew, sustained injuries. Authorities have confirmed that the accused possessed a valid driver's license and was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

