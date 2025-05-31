On the Brink: Gaza's Unseen Hunger Crisis

For months, concerns have escalated among UN officials and aid organizations regarding a looming famine in Gaza. Despite Israel slightly lifting its prolonged blockade, the flow of humanitarian aid remains alarmingly diminished, posing catastrophic impacts on the local population.

Gaza's dependence on external aid has intensified following the Israeli military campaign, which has severely crippled local food production. Israel cites security concerns and the actions of Hamas for the blockade, although evidence of aid misuse remains disputed.

The criteria to declare a famine involve meeting several stringent conditions, yet the lack of access hampers data collection in Gaza. Despite some aid reaching the territory, the response remains insufficient amidst logistical challenges and distribution conflicts unrelated to military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)