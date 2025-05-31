Left Menu

UN Agencies Face Major Staff Reductions Amid Budget Crisis

United Nations agencies are facing a mandated 20% staff reduction, impacting around 2,800 positions. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is driving these reforms to address a financial shortfall and realign the UN’s budget. The cuts highlight ongoing challenges, as member states fail to pay dues timely, affecting crucial global missions.

A sweeping reform in the United Nations is underway, mandating a 20% reduction in staffing across over 60 offices, agencies, and operations. This move potentially impacts approximately 14,000 roles, of which about 2,800 will be eliminated, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres initiated the UN80 reform with a goal to address a USD 3.72 billion budget shortfall. Despite criticisms linking these cuts to U.S. foreign aid program adjustments, Guterres attributes the need to a pattern of missed and delayed membership dues from member states.

Key UN agencies like UNICEF and the World Food Programme are preparing for significant staff and budget reductions. The reduction efforts, aimed at efficiency and impact, are set to be part of the 2026 budget, aligning the 80-year-old institution with modern fiscal and operational demands.

