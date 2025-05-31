Left Menu

Tribunal Grants Crore to Maharashtra Accident Victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 58.26 lakh to Arvind Bhikhala Parmar, a former accountant who lost his leg in a bus accident in 2021. The tribunal considered the injury to render Parmar 100% occupationally disabled, leading to the substantial compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:14 IST
Tribunal Grants Crore to Maharashtra Accident Victim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane, Maharashtra, has granted a compensation of Rs 58.26 lakh to a former accountant, Arvind Bhikhala Parmar, who lost his leg in a traffic accident. The verdict, issued by Member S N Shah on May 23, was made public on Saturday.

Parmar sustained severe injuries when his two-wheeler was hit by a bus in Mumbai on February 24, 2021. This collision resulted in the amputation of his left leg, significantly impacting his capacity to work. Before the accident, Parmar was earning Rs 25,000 monthly.

Advocate A R Yadav, representing Parmar, emphasized that the injury has left his client 80% disabled. Due to the bus's insurance policy purchased through a Thane-based branch of a national insurer, the tribunal deemed his occupational disability 100% and allocated a compensation of Rs 58.26 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025