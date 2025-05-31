Tribunal Grants Crore to Maharashtra Accident Victim
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 58.26 lakh to Arvind Bhikhala Parmar, a former accountant who lost his leg in a bus accident in 2021. The tribunal considered the injury to render Parmar 100% occupationally disabled, leading to the substantial compensation.
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane, Maharashtra, has granted a compensation of Rs 58.26 lakh to a former accountant, Arvind Bhikhala Parmar, who lost his leg in a traffic accident. The verdict, issued by Member S N Shah on May 23, was made public on Saturday.
Parmar sustained severe injuries when his two-wheeler was hit by a bus in Mumbai on February 24, 2021. This collision resulted in the amputation of his left leg, significantly impacting his capacity to work. Before the accident, Parmar was earning Rs 25,000 monthly.
Advocate A R Yadav, representing Parmar, emphasized that the injury has left his client 80% disabled. Due to the bus's insurance policy purchased through a Thane-based branch of a national insurer, the tribunal deemed his occupational disability 100% and allocated a compensation of Rs 58.26 lakh.
