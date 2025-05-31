Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail in Chhattisgarh Coal Scam

In a significant development, three central figures in the Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam, including two suspended IAS officers and a former deputy secretary, have been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Despite their release, restrictions mandate that they cannot stay in Chhattisgarh.

The Supreme Court's decision comes after the Enforcement Directorate unearthed details of how an alleged illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was collected on coal transported within the state. Since 2020, this operation is said to have extorted Rs 540 crore in cash, involving both state officials and businessmen.

The interim bail, however, applies to only eight individuals involved in the scandal. Two others remain in custody due to pending charges. This case illustrates the profound issues of corruption and misuse of power within elements of the state apparatus.

