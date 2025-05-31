Court Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Inquiry into Savarkar's Maternal Lineage

A court has dismissed an application by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which sought to uncover details regarding the maternal lineage of Satyaki Savarkar. The case relates to a defamation complaint brought against Gandhi for remarks made about V D Savarkar during a speech in London.

Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde ruled that the application lacked merit as the defamation case focused on Gandhi's alleged statements, not Savarkar's family tree. Gandhi's defense had urged for this information, arguing its importance to the hearing.

Additionally, the court rejected a request from Satyaki Savarkar to revoke Gandhi's bail, noting insufficient grounds to justify such action despite accusations of delaying tactics. Gandhi was accused of falsely attributing incriminatory actions to V D Savarkar in his public remarks.

