Court Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Inquiry into Savarkar's Maternal Lineage

A court rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea to seek details on Satyaki Savarkar's maternal lineage in a defamation case filed against him. The complaint, related to Gandhi's London speech about V D Savarkar, was deemed irrelevant to the family details requested by Gandhi. Bail withdrawal was also denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court has dismissed an application by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which sought to uncover details regarding the maternal lineage of Satyaki Savarkar. The case relates to a defamation complaint brought against Gandhi for remarks made about V D Savarkar during a speech in London.

Judicial Magistrate Amol Shinde ruled that the application lacked merit as the defamation case focused on Gandhi's alleged statements, not Savarkar's family tree. Gandhi's defense had urged for this information, arguing its importance to the hearing.

Additionally, the court rejected a request from Satyaki Savarkar to revoke Gandhi's bail, noting insufficient grounds to justify such action despite accusations of delaying tactics. Gandhi was accused of falsely attributing incriminatory actions to V D Savarkar in his public remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

