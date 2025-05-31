Left Menu

Karnataka Cracks Down: Hookah Bars Banned and Tobacco Age Raised to 21

The Karnataka government has implemented a new law banning hookah bars and raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21. This legislation includes increased penalties for violations, prohibiting smoking in public spaces, and restricting tobacco sales near educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:29 IST
Karnataka Cracks Down: Hookah Bars Banned and Tobacco Age Raised to 21
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has enacted a stringent new law targeting tobacco use by banning hookah bars and raising the minimum legal age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21. The legislation follows the President's assent on the Karnataka Amendment Bill, 2024.

The act restricts tobacco use in public places and mandates hefty penalties for violations. Notably, it prohibits the opening and operation of hookah bars in any location, including eateries, pubs, and restaurants.

The Act also raises the fine for smoking in public places and the sale of tobacco products to those under 21 from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, seeking to curb tobacco access especially around educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025