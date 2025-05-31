Karnataka Cracks Down: Hookah Bars Banned and Tobacco Age Raised to 21

The Karnataka government has enacted a stringent new law targeting tobacco use by banning hookah bars and raising the minimum legal age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21. The legislation follows the President's assent on the Karnataka Amendment Bill, 2024.

The act restricts tobacco use in public places and mandates hefty penalties for violations. Notably, it prohibits the opening and operation of hookah bars in any location, including eateries, pubs, and restaurants.

The Act also raises the fine for smoking in public places and the sale of tobacco products to those under 21 from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, seeking to curb tobacco access especially around educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)