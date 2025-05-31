Left Menu

Nepal Urged to Join China's Mediation Initiative

China has invited Nepal to join the newly formed International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed), which aims to enhance Beijing's influence in the South Asian region. While 33 countries have signed on as founding members, Nepal has yet to commit despite attending the inaugural ceremony in Hong Kong.

In a strategic move to expand its influence in South Asia, China has extended an invitation to Nepal to join the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed). This initiative, launched in Hong Kong, aims to provide a platform for dispute settlement and strengthen global ties.

The IOMed inaugurated with 33 founding countries, including Pakistan, emphasizing China's growing clout in regional diplomacy. However, Nepal, despite attending the event, has not yet officially joined the organization.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, expressing hopes for Nepal's early involvement. The meeting discussed deeper bilateral relations but left Nepal's participation in IOMed unresolved.

