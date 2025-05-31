Ahilyabai’s 300th Anniversary: PM Modi Showcases Women-Led Growth Vision

On the auspicious occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, celebrating the extraordinary legacy of one of India’s most revered women leaders and announcing multiple initiatives that advance women-led development in India.

During the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Indore Metro, launched new air connectivity for Datia and Satna, and laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects, signifying the government’s holistic vision for economic progress, gender empowerment, and cultural preservation.

Honouring Ahilyabai Holkar: A Model of Compassionate Governance

Paying rich tributes to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, PM Modi described her as a symbol of fortitude, vision, and nation-building, whose rule continues to inspire millions. He recalled her pioneering governance, marked by inclusivity, compassion, and reform. Her administration focused on women’s welfare, temple restoration, rural development, and economic empowerment, especially during a period of intense sociopolitical turbulence.

“Ahilyabai’s life proves that strong will and clear vision can create enduring change even in the most oppressive times,” PM Modi stated.

He reflected on her restoration of sacred temples, notably the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, her reforms for women's property rights, and support for widow remarriage—bold actions in an era when such issues were taboo.

From Vision to Action: Linking Past Ideals with Present Policies

Echoing the spirit of Lokmata Ahilyabai, PM Modi emphasized how modern India is translating her ideals into policy, specifically through a women-centric development model. He described women as the architects of a Sashakt Bharat (Empowered India) and noted how the government has placed Nari Shakti (women’s power) at the core of every key initiative.

Key Highlights from PM Modi’s Address:

1. Women’s Property Rights and Housing

PM Modi emphasized that over 4 crore homes built under government schemes are registered in women’s names, often for the first time. This shift not only ensures shelter but also enhances women's legal and social status.

2. Essential Infrastructure for Women

He cited government efforts in providing tap water connections, LPG cylinders, electricity, and toilets, drastically improving living standards for rural women and freeing them from age-old hardships.

3. Healthcare and Financial Security

Through Ayushman Bharat, women now receive up to ₹5 lakh in free medical care, reducing maternal mortality and financial stress. PM Modi also referenced the role of Bank Sakhis and Bima Sakhis—grassroots female financial facilitators—who are bringing banking and insurance services to India’s remotest villages.

4. Economic Empowerment: From Self-Help to Startups

10 crore women are engaged in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) .

Over 1.5 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis (earning ₹1 lakh+ annually).

75% of Mudra Yojana loans are issued to women.

Jan Dhan accounts have brought financial autonomy to over 30 crore women.

He declared that the government is committed to empowering 3 crore women to become Lakhpati Didis, creating a vast, women-led economic movement.

5. Technological and Educational Inclusion

PM Modi highlighted how women are leading India’s digital and space revolutions. He celebrated the 100+ women scientists who contributed to Chandrayaan-3 and cited that 45% of Indian startups now have at least one female founder or director.

He also noted:

Girls’ growing enrollment in STEM fields .

Women pilots, engineers, and space scientists redefining the gender landscape.

6. Women in Uniform: From Sainik Schools to Sea Voyages

PM Modi hailed the achievements of women in defense:

Sainik Schools are now open to girls.

First batch of women cadets has graduated from the National Defence Academy .

Women are flying fighter jets , serving on warships , and guarding borders .

He cited the historic Navika Sagar Parikrama, where women Navy officers circumnavigated the globe.

7. Operation Sindoor: Women on the Frontlines

Highlighting Operation Sindoor, India’s largest anti-terror operation, PM Modi revealed the critical role of women BSF personnel. He emphasized that terrorists who attacked Pahalgam challenged India’s cultural ethos and Nari Shakti, and paid a heavy price.

“Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the strength and valor of India’s Nari Shakti,” he asserted.

Accelerating Infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh

Launch of the Indore Metro and progress on Bhopal Metro .

Approval for Ratlam-Nagda rail line expansion and the Indore-Manmad rail link .

Air connectivity extended to Datia and Satna, enhancing access to major pilgrimage sites including Maa Pitambara, Maa Sharda Devi, and Chitrakoot Dham.

A Cultural and Strategic Vision for Modern India

PM Modi concluded by urging the country to embrace heritage and progress together, following in the footsteps of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. He linked her legacy with those of Rani Lakshmibai, Rani Durgavati, Avantibai Lodhi, Rani Gaidinliu, and Savitribai Phule, all of whom symbolize the spirit of women-led transformation.

“India is at a pivotal point in history—our security, strength, and heritage must grow together, led by the unwavering power of our Matrushakti,” he declared.

Dignitaries Present

The event was graced by Governor Shri Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav, and other dignitaries who joined thousands in honoring Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary, a milestone celebrating women’s enduring role in India’s journey.