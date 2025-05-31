Operation Shield: Enhancing Emergency Preparedness in Punjab and Haryana
Operation Shield, a statewide civil defence exercise conducted in Punjab and Haryana, aimed to enhance emergency response capabilities. The drill simulated critical incidents, such as air raids and drone attacks, involving multiple agencies. The initiative underscored the importance of coordinated efforts and public participation in tackling emergencies effectively.
- Country:
- India
Operation Shield, a comprehensive civil defence exercise, was conducted across Punjab and Haryana to test and enhance emergency preparedness among key agencies and the public. Simulated scenarios, including air raids and drone attacks, provided realistic settings to evaluate response mechanisms. Multiple agencies, including police, fire, and medical teams, worked in coordination during this major exercise organized under Union Home Ministry guidance.
The exercise involved trained volunteers from Civil Defence, NSS, and NCC, who played crucial roles in enacting emergency scenarios and ensuring a seamless response to simulated incidents. Key districts, such as Punjab's Hoshiarpur, addressed hypothetical threats like drone attacks, collaborating with local administrative bodies to mitigate crisis situations while ensuring public safety.
Officials, including Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, emphasized the importance of these drills in building a robust emergency response strategy, promoting inter-departmental coordination, and preparing the public for potential emergencies. The exercise received positive feedback from both the administration and local residents, who recognized its significance in enhancing community readiness for unforeseen emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
