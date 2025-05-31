Left Menu

Operation Shield: Enhancing Emergency Preparedness in Punjab and Haryana

Operation Shield, a statewide civil defence exercise conducted in Punjab and Haryana, aimed to enhance emergency response capabilities. The drill simulated critical incidents, such as air raids and drone attacks, involving multiple agencies. The initiative underscored the importance of coordinated efforts and public participation in tackling emergencies effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:03 IST
Operation Shield: Enhancing Emergency Preparedness in Punjab and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Shield, a comprehensive civil defence exercise, was conducted across Punjab and Haryana to test and enhance emergency preparedness among key agencies and the public. Simulated scenarios, including air raids and drone attacks, provided realistic settings to evaluate response mechanisms. Multiple agencies, including police, fire, and medical teams, worked in coordination during this major exercise organized under Union Home Ministry guidance.

The exercise involved trained volunteers from Civil Defence, NSS, and NCC, who played crucial roles in enacting emergency scenarios and ensuring a seamless response to simulated incidents. Key districts, such as Punjab's Hoshiarpur, addressed hypothetical threats like drone attacks, collaborating with local administrative bodies to mitigate crisis situations while ensuring public safety.

Officials, including Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, emphasized the importance of these drills in building a robust emergency response strategy, promoting inter-departmental coordination, and preparing the public for potential emergencies. The exercise received positive feedback from both the administration and local residents, who recognized its significance in enhancing community readiness for unforeseen emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025