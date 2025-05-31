Massive Chitta Bust: Six Arrested in Himachal Pradesh

In a crackdown on drug trafficking in Himachal Pradesh, six alleged drug peddlers were apprehended by the police in the Hamirpur district on Friday. The authorities confiscated 25.26 grams of 'chitta' or adulterated heroin along with 67.90 grams of suspicious capsules from the accused.

According to Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur, all suspects hail from rural areas of Hamirpur and Bhoranj. They were reportedly in contact with Baljinder, a key smuggler from Ferozepur, Punjab. The investigation revealed that these individuals have tested positive for using illegal drugs.

The smuggling network has connections to a village in the Ferozepur district, which borders Pakistan. The accused reportedly paid significant sums to the smuggler. Prior arrests, including that of an individual named Abhinav, led to the capture of these suspects through their financial transactions linked to Baljinder's account.

(With inputs from agencies.)