Massive Chitta Bust: Six Arrested in Himachal Pradesh

Six individuals have been arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district for possession of adulterated heroin and suspicious capsules. The arrests revealed connections to a key smuggler from Ferozepur, Punjab, highlighting a larger drug network. Financial transactions in Baljinder's account helped police trace the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a crackdown on drug trafficking in Himachal Pradesh, six alleged drug peddlers were apprehended by the police in the Hamirpur district on Friday. The authorities confiscated 25.26 grams of 'chitta' or adulterated heroin along with 67.90 grams of suspicious capsules from the accused.

According to Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur, all suspects hail from rural areas of Hamirpur and Bhoranj. They were reportedly in contact with Baljinder, a key smuggler from Ferozepur, Punjab. The investigation revealed that these individuals have tested positive for using illegal drugs.

The smuggling network has connections to a village in the Ferozepur district, which borders Pakistan. The accused reportedly paid significant sums to the smuggler. Prior arrests, including that of an individual named Abhinav, led to the capture of these suspects through their financial transactions linked to Baljinder's account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

