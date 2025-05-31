Tragic Storm Claims Lives of Two Tourists in Kullu
Two women tourists from Punjab died after a pine tree fell on them during a severe storm in Kullu district. Identified as Avinash Kaur and Nishu Verma, both succumbed to injuries in Sumaropa near Kasol. Authorities have handed over the bodies postmortem to their families.
In a heart-wrenching event, a powerful storm struck Kullu district, leading to the tragic deaths of two women tourists from Punjab.
Avinash Kaur, 56, and Nishu Verma, 37, both hailing from Ludhiana, were identified as the victims. They suffered fatal injuries when a massive pine tree collapsed on them in the Sumaropa area near Kasol.
Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kullu, Rajesh, confirmed the incident, stating that both women succumbed to their injuries. The bodies have been returned to their families following a postmortem examination.
