Tragic Storm Claims Lives of Two Tourists in Kullu

In a heart-wrenching event, a powerful storm struck Kullu district, leading to the tragic deaths of two women tourists from Punjab.

Avinash Kaur, 56, and Nishu Verma, 37, both hailing from Ludhiana, were identified as the victims. They suffered fatal injuries when a massive pine tree collapsed on them in the Sumaropa area near Kasol.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kullu, Rajesh, confirmed the incident, stating that both women succumbed to their injuries. The bodies have been returned to their families following a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)