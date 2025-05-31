Left Menu

Calls for Action Against Shinde Amid Scrapped Infrastructure Projects

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded the removal of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid allegations of corruption in infrastructure projects. The MMRDA's decision to scrap tenders for two major projects sparked calls for probes by Congress leaders, with allegations of corruption exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:33 IST
Calls for Action Against Shinde Amid Scrapped Infrastructure Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has intensified pressure on Maharashtra's government, calling for the dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This follows the Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) move to withdraw tenders for two significant infrastructure endeavors in Thane, amid corruption allegations.

At a press conference, Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate a probe against Shinde using the Economic Offences Wing, the Enforcement Directorate, or the Income Tax Department. The call for investigation arises after MMRDA admitted scrapping tenders to protect public interests and reevaluate costs by Rs 3,000 crore, determined during litigation.

In tandem, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has demanded judicial scrutiny for all large-scale projects within the state, citing instances of widespread corruption. Projects like the Samruddhi highway and the Pune ring road, among others, have reportedly become hubs for corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025