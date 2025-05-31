Calls for Action Against Shinde Amid Scrapped Infrastructure Projects
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded the removal of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid allegations of corruption in infrastructure projects. The MMRDA's decision to scrap tenders for two major projects sparked calls for probes by Congress leaders, with allegations of corruption exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has intensified pressure on Maharashtra's government, calling for the dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This follows the Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) move to withdraw tenders for two significant infrastructure endeavors in Thane, amid corruption allegations.
At a press conference, Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate a probe against Shinde using the Economic Offences Wing, the Enforcement Directorate, or the Income Tax Department. The call for investigation arises after MMRDA admitted scrapping tenders to protect public interests and reevaluate costs by Rs 3,000 crore, determined during litigation.
In tandem, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has demanded judicial scrutiny for all large-scale projects within the state, citing instances of widespread corruption. Projects like the Samruddhi highway and the Pune ring road, among others, have reportedly become hubs for corrupt practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
