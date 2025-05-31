NIA Crackdown: Unveiling the Depths of Pakistan-Linked Espionage in India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) escalated its probe into a Pakistan-linked espionage network with a series of raids across 15 locations in eight states. Conducted on Saturday, these operations follow the arrest of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials confirmed.

Raids targeted specific premises tied to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in regions including Delhi, Mumbai, and other major states. During these searches, NIA teams recovered several electronic gadgets and critical financial documents, which are key to unraveling the espionage conspiracy. The seized materials are currently under examination for insights into the anti-India espionage operation orchestrated by Pakistan-based actors.

NIA registered the case after Moti Ram Jat, a suspended CRPF assistant sub inspector, was apprehended for leaking classified information in exchange for funds from Pakistani operatives. Ongoing investigations focus on unraveling the network's financial and operational links, as Indian law enforcement ratchets up its national security response.