Tensions Escalate Amid Hamas and U.S. Envoy Talks for Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas is seeking amendments in a U.S-backed ceasefire proposal with Israel, offering to swap hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The group demands a ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Israel has rejected these terms, demanding disarmament. Talks are ongoing amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 00:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent turn of events, Hamas expressed its intention to modify a U.S.-endorsed ceasefire proposal with Israel. The Palestinian militant group has proposed exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners but has reiterated its demands for a ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Despite Hamas's claim of a 'positive' response to the proposal, President Trump's envoy has labeled their amendments as 'totally unacceptable,' signaling a setback in negotiations. The proposed exchange includes a 60-day truce and the release of hostages in stages, a plan currently under scrutiny.

Amidst escalating tensions, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, compounded by food scarcity and ongoing military actions. Aid efforts have been hampered by security concerns, and the international community remains alarmed by the dire situation in the region.

