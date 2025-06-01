Judge Blocks Trump's Move on Venezuelan Work Permits

A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to rescind work permits and lawful status documents for roughly 5,000 Venezuelans. This decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 350,000 Venezuelans.

Judge Edward Chen ruled against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's decision to invalidate documents that permitted these Venezuelans to work and live in the U.S., stating that Noem likely exceeded her authority. The Supreme Court had previously lifted Chen's order preventing the TPS termination but did not prohibit legal challenges to document invalidation.

The Department of Homeland Security under former President Joe Biden had extended TPS for Venezuelans until October 2026. Judge Chen emphasized that the small number of documents affected does not pose an economic or security threat. However, Homeland Security officials argue the ruling delays justice for the president's powers.

