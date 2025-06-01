Two-Decade-Old Murder Mystery Solved: Fugitive Nabbed After 24 Years
A man accused of murder in Maharashtra's Palghar district was apprehended after evading arrest for 24 years. Known as Mamu, he was involved in a murder over unpaid auto fares. While his accomplice was arrested, Mamu remained at large until a recent police investigation led them to track him in Kanpur.
After 24 years on the run, a man accused of murder in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been apprehended, officials reported on Sunday.
The accused, known by aliases Mamu, Chhote, and Babuon Omprakash Shrisahuni Diwakar, was arrested in Kanpur on April 27, hailed as a 'textbook' case by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal.
In 2001, Moharram Ali was fatally stabbed following a dispute over unpaid autorickshaw fares, leading to Mamu's elusive 24-year evasion before police reinvestigated and successfully located him.
