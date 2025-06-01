Controversy Unfolds: Aligarh College Faculty Under Investigation for Misconduct

An Aligarh college finds itself embroiled in controversy as a faculty member is accused of sending obscene messages to a female student. This alarming incident has intensified calls for accountability and justice among students and political activists.

The accused, Shajruddin, has faced suspension from Varshney Degree College for two months, pending an internal inquiry. Despite the college's swift response, students, backed by the BJP Yuva Morcha and ABVP, have voiced frustration over perceived delays from the police in addressing the complaint. This unrest prompted a protest on the college campus.

The police have confirmed that a case is registered, and the accused's mobile phone has been confiscated for thorough examination. Additional Superintendent of Police, MS Pathak, assured that evidence, including phone records, will be scrutinized to determine the next steps in the investigation.