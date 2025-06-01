Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Aligarh College Faculty Under Investigation for Misconduct

A faculty member at an Aligarh college faces accusations of sending inappropriate messages to a student. Students and political groups demand action, leading to his suspension. The police have registered a case and seized the accused's phone as evidence for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:24 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Aligarh College Faculty Under Investigation for Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Aligarh college finds itself embroiled in controversy as a faculty member is accused of sending obscene messages to a female student. This alarming incident has intensified calls for accountability and justice among students and political activists.

The accused, Shajruddin, has faced suspension from Varshney Degree College for two months, pending an internal inquiry. Despite the college's swift response, students, backed by the BJP Yuva Morcha and ABVP, have voiced frustration over perceived delays from the police in addressing the complaint. This unrest prompted a protest on the college campus.

The police have confirmed that a case is registered, and the accused's mobile phone has been confiscated for thorough examination. Additional Superintendent of Police, MS Pathak, assured that evidence, including phone records, will be scrutinized to determine the next steps in the investigation.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025