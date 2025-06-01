Operation Sindoor Essay Competition: Engage and Attend Independence Day at Red Fort
The Ministry of Defence has announced an essay competition on Operation Sindoor, running from June 1-30. Winners receive cash prizes and a chance to attend Independence Day celebrations. Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a terror attack and marks India's new stance against terrorism.
The Ministry of Defence announced an essay competition centered on Operation Sindoor, running from June 1 to 30. The competition encourages young writers to express their thoughts on India's evolving stance against terrorism.
This initiative comes after the Narendra Modi-led government implemented Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructures in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 lives were lost.
Participants in the contest stand to win Rs 10,000 and attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort, underscoring the government's commitment to nurturing informed citizens.
