Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Essay Competition: Engage and Attend Independence Day at Red Fort

The Ministry of Defence has announced an essay competition on Operation Sindoor, running from June 1-30. Winners receive cash prizes and a chance to attend Independence Day celebrations. Operation Sindoor was launched in response to a terror attack and marks India's new stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:17 IST
Operation Sindoor Essay Competition: Engage and Attend Independence Day at Red Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence announced an essay competition centered on Operation Sindoor, running from June 1 to 30. The competition encourages young writers to express their thoughts on India's evolving stance against terrorism.

This initiative comes after the Narendra Modi-led government implemented Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructures in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 lives were lost.

Participants in the contest stand to win Rs 10,000 and attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort, underscoring the government's commitment to nurturing informed citizens.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025