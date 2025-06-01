Tragic Aid Distribution in Gaza: Chaos and Casualties Amid Controversial System

A tragic event unfolded in the Gaza Strip, with at least 21 people killed and 175 others wounded as they approached an aid distribution site run by an Israeli-backed foundation. Witnesses reported Israeli forces firing on the crowds, contradicting the foundation's claims of a peaceful delivery.

The foundation denies previous chaotic incidents, while the Israeli military has admitted to firing warning shots before. Both parties face criticism from international bodies and local officials, as the new aid system raises concerns over humanitarian violations and further displacement risks.

In light of the ongoing conflict and blockade, Gaza's humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with fears of famine and severe displacement looming unless aid operations are significantly improved.