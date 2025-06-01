Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Chaos Mars Humanitarian Aid Effort

A tragic incident in the Gaza Strip left 31 people dead as Israeli forces allegedly fired on a crowd heading to receive aid. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's chaotic aid distribution system is criticized, and conflicts between Israeli forces and civilians highlight the region's dire humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rafah | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:33 IST
At least 31 individuals lost their lives as chaos erupted in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, with crowds gathering to receive humanitarian aid being met with gunfire, according to health officials and eyewitnesses.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported an updated toll of 31 casualties and 170 injuries as tensions escalated in the region. Witnesses stated that Israeli forces opened fire when the crowd reached the Flag Roundabout, located about a kilometer from the aid site, leading to pandemonium, injuries, and loss of life.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, responsible for distributing aid, remains under scrutiny as allegations of Israeli troops firing on civilians emerge. Despite the foundation's claims of "incident-free" aid delivery, the situation underscores the risks faced by residents amidst a controversial new aid distribution system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

