China has vociferously protested against remarks made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, branding them as defamatory and accusing him of fostering a confrontational mentality in the Indo-Pacific. The foreign ministry criticized the US for disregarding regional pleas for peace, labeling the comments as 'deplorable.'

At the center of the controversy are Hegseth's statements at the Shangri-La Dialogue, where he portrayed China as a looming threat, urging Indo-Pacific allies to increase their defense budgets. China retaliated by accusing the US of militarizing the South China Sea and transforming it into a 'powder keg.'

Tensions further flared over Taiwan, with Hegseth warning of disastrous consequences should China attempt to reclaim the island by force. The complex dynamics underscore heightened geopolitical risks and disputes over territorial waters and sovereignty.

