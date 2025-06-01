Left Menu

Ukraine's SBU Strikes: Drone Assaults on Russian Aircraft

Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU, executed a significant drone attack on over 40 Russian military aircraft, targeting strategic bombers like Tu-95 and Tu-22. The SBU, speaking anonymously, shared video footage of the strikes but Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:05 IST
Ukraine's SBU Strikes: Drone Assaults on Russian Aircraft
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold move, Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU, orchestrated a large-scale drone attack targeting over 40 Russian military aircraft. This assault, confirmed by an anonymous SBU official, focused on strategic bombers such as Tu-95 and Tu-22, often used by Russia to launch long-range missiles into Ukraine.

The source provided video evidence of the strikes. However, Reuters has not yet been able to verify the authenticity of the claims and shared footage.

This development underscores the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the strategic use of technology in warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025