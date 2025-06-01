Ukraine's SBU Strikes: Drone Assaults on Russian Aircraft

In a bold move, Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU, orchestrated a large-scale drone attack targeting over 40 Russian military aircraft. This assault, confirmed by an anonymous SBU official, focused on strategic bombers such as Tu-95 and Tu-22, often used by Russia to launch long-range missiles into Ukraine.

The source provided video evidence of the strikes. However, Reuters has not yet been able to verify the authenticity of the claims and shared footage.

This development underscores the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the strategic use of technology in warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)