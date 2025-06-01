UK Backs Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara

British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced on Sunday that the United Kingdom endorses Morocco's autonomy proposal as the most practical basis to settle the ongoing conflict over Western Sahara.

Lammy emphasized that the autonomy plan, introduced by Morocco, is seen by the UK as the most credible and viable option for a durable resolution.

These assertions followed Lammy's talks with Morocco's foreign minister, underlining the UK's commitment to supporting a pragmatic approach toward the long-standing dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)