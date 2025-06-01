UK Backs Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara
The UK supports Morocco's autonomy proposal as the most feasible solution to the Western Sahara conflict. British Foreign Minister David Lammy underscored the plan's credibility and viability during discussions with Morocco's foreign minister, emphasizing its potential for a lasting resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced on Sunday that the United Kingdom endorses Morocco's autonomy proposal as the most practical basis to settle the ongoing conflict over Western Sahara.
Lammy emphasized that the autonomy plan, introduced by Morocco, is seen by the UK as the most credible and viable option for a durable resolution.
These assertions followed Lammy's talks with Morocco's foreign minister, underlining the UK's commitment to supporting a pragmatic approach toward the long-standing dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: A Tightrope of Diplomacy and Defiance
Diplomacy or Deceit? The Dual Dialogue Between Iran and U.S.
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rubio and Lavrov's Critical Conversation
Omar Abdullah Speaks on Diplomacy and Tourism Post Terror Attacks
Chessboard Diplomacy: Zelenskyy's Strategic Maneuvering vs. Putin's Tactical Stalemates