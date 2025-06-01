Left Menu

UK Backs Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara

The UK supports Morocco's autonomy proposal as the most feasible solution to the Western Sahara conflict. British Foreign Minister David Lammy underscored the plan's credibility and viability during discussions with Morocco's foreign minister, emphasizing its potential for a lasting resolution.

Rabat | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:51 IST
UK Backs Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara
  • Morocco

British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced on Sunday that the United Kingdom endorses Morocco's autonomy proposal as the most practical basis to settle the ongoing conflict over Western Sahara.

Lammy emphasized that the autonomy plan, introduced by Morocco, is seen by the UK as the most credible and viable option for a durable resolution.

These assertions followed Lammy's talks with Morocco's foreign minister, underlining the UK's commitment to supporting a pragmatic approach toward the long-standing dispute.

