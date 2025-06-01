Egypt and Qatar Unite for Gaza Ceasefire

On Sunday, Egypt and Qatar announced their continued collaboration to bridge gaps and overcome conflicts in pursuit of a ceasefire in Gaza. Their efforts are built on a plan put forth by Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump.

The joint statement, released by Egypt's Foreign Ministry, emphasizes the call for all stakeholders to back the mediators' attempts to bring a halt to the ongoing war.

This development marks a significant diplomatic push from both nations to align perspectives and seek peaceful resolutions in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)