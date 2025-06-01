Left Menu

Kerala Criticizes Centre's Political Bias in Foreign Aid Decisions

Kerala's CPI(M)-led government criticized the BJP-led central government for allowing Maharashtra to receive foreign aid while denying similar assistance to Kerala. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal accused the Centre of political bias and violating federal principles by differentiating between states in times of natural calamities.

The CPI(M)-led government in Kerala has accused the BJP-ruled Centre of political bias. This allegation comes after the Centre permitted Maharashtra to accept foreign aid, while Kerala was denied similar assistance during its 2018 floods.

Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal expressed dismay over this "discriminatory treatment" and argued that the Union government's decisions appear dictated by political considerations rather than the needs of disaster-stricken regions. He stressed that such actions violate federal principles and threaten inter-governmental relations.

The controversy arises as Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Relief Fund received an FCRA licence, enabling foreign contributions. Kerala perceives this as favoritism and urges the Centre to ensure equal treatment for all states, especially during crises.

