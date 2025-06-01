Tragedy Strikes at Carolina Party: One Dead, Eleven Injured
A mass shooting at a party in Hickory, North Carolina, left one person dead and at least eleven injured. Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating. Victim details have not been disclosed, and no arrests have been made. The quiet neighborhood is now a focus of investigation.
A tragic mass shooting occurred during a party in Hickory, North Carolina, resulting in one fatality and at least 11 injuries, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
The incident took place early Sunday, with one victim critically injured and ten others in serious condition. Investigations are being conducted by the local Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI.
No arrests have been made, and details on the number of shots fired remain unknown. The usually quiet neighborhood is now under intense scrutiny as law enforcement seeks answers.
