Terror Strikes at Boulder: Outdoor Mall Attack Leaves Several Injured

In a shocking incident on Sunday, Boulder, Colorado became the site of a targeted terror attack that left several people injured. A man was apprehended shortly after the attack, which took place at a popular pedestrian mall frequently visited by tourists and college students.

According to Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn, the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues. The attack coincided with a demonstration by the group Run For Their Lives, advocating for the release of hostages in Gaza.

The incident comes amid a surge in antisemitic violence across the United States. Authorities are dealing with severe to minor injuries following reports of individuals being set on fire. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has condemned the attack, emphasizing that hate-fueled acts will not be tolerated.