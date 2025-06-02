Left Menu

Terror Strikes at Boulder: Outdoor Mall Attack Leaves Several Injured

A targeted terror attack at a popular pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado, left several people injured. The assailant was taken into custody, while authorities continue to investigate the motive. The incident coincides with a demonstration advocating for hostage releases and occurs amid rising antisemitic violence in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boulder | Updated: 02-06-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 04:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident on Sunday, Boulder, Colorado became the site of a targeted terror attack that left several people injured. A man was apprehended shortly after the attack, which took place at a popular pedestrian mall frequently visited by tourists and college students.

According to Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn, the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues. The attack coincided with a demonstration by the group Run For Their Lives, advocating for the release of hostages in Gaza.

The incident comes amid a surge in antisemitic violence across the United States. Authorities are dealing with severe to minor injuries following reports of individuals being set on fire. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has condemned the attack, emphasizing that hate-fueled acts will not be tolerated.

