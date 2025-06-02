Tensions Escalate in Boulder: Six Injured in Violent Attack During Demonstration
In Boulder, Colorado, six individuals were injured when a man hurled incendiary devices during a demonstration for Israeli hostages in Gaza. The FBI is investigating the act as terrorism. The incident has intensified domestic tensions regarding Israel's war in Gaza and risen antisemitic hate crime concerns.
In Boulder, Colorado, a violent incident unfolded as a 45-year-old man disrupted a demonstration with incendiary devices, injuring six individuals. The crowd had gathered in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The FBI is treating this as a terrorism act, citing it as a targeted attack against the Jewish community.
The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, was apprehended, and investigative authorities are confident no additional parties were involved. The attack has heightened tensions surrounding Israel's conflict with Gaza, sparking further discourse on antisemitic hate crimes and recent protests in the U.S.
Political leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have condemned the attack, emphasizing the need to combat antisemitism. The incident follows similar violent acts linked to the ongoing polarization over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
