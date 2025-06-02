Left Menu

Fed's Waller Eyes Possible Rate Cuts Amid Trade Turbulence

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested potential interest rate cuts despite tariff-induced price pressures. He emphasized that temporary inflation effects from tariffs should be overlooked. Waller's stance indicates a readiness to adjust rates if economic conditions permit, contrasting with other cautious Fed officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 07:18 IST
Christopher Waller

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated on Monday the possibility of cutting interest rates later this year, despite the Trump administration's tariffs likely causing a temporary increase in price pressures. Waller emphasized the importance of overlooking these short-lived effects when setting policy rates.

Waller revealed his support for possible rate cuts if tariffs remain manageable and the labor market continues its current strength. He highlighted the importance of monitoring trade negotiations and their impact on the economy before making any final decisions.

His comments differ from other Fed officials, who adopt a more cautious approach. Waller stressed the short-term nature of tariff-induced inflation and noted his focus is on market views and professional forecasts rather than survey-based inflation expectations.

