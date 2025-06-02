Left Menu

Explosive Sabotage: Russian Bridges Collapse and Trains Derail in Overnight Chaos

Two bridges in western Russia collapsed due to explosions, derailing two trains and causing casualties. The incidents, near the border with Ukraine, are under investigation as potential terrorist acts. The Bryansk region mourns for the victims, while probes continue into possible links with pro-Ukrainian sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 07:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a dramatic overnight series of events, twin explosions led to the collapse of two bridges and derailed two trains in western Russia, with officials confirming casualties but withholding details on the causes. Seven were killed and dozens injured, marking a significant blow near the Ukraine border.

The incidents occurred on Saturday, with the first bridge collapse in Bryansk slamming onto a passenger train and claiming the life of its driver amongst others, as revealed by Russian Railways. Shortly afterward, in Kursk, a freight train was derailed after a second bridge collapse, igniting a fire with no casualties.

Russia's Investigative Committee labeled the incidents as potential acts of terrorism and pledged thorough investigations. As rescue workers dealt with the wreckage, local governance declared mourning periods for the Bryansk tragedy victims. Speculation of pro-Ukrainian sabotage emerges amidst ongoing regional tensions following Russia's actions in Ukraine.

