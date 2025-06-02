Māori Excellence Celebrated in 2025 King’s Birthday Honours: Leaders Recognised

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has paid tribute to the outstanding Māori recipients named in the King’s Birthday 2025 Honours List, celebrating their unwavering commitment and transformative contributions across a diverse range of sectors—from community development and education to public service and justice.

Minister Potaka highlighted the sheer breadth and impact of this year’s Māori honourees, describing their efforts as “too numerous to mention” and calling attention to the profound influence they continue to have on their communities and Aotearoa as a whole.

“The King’s Birthday Honours recognise the commitment and the passion that the recipients have shown, along with what has come from their dedication to their work and their causes,” said Mr Potaka. “It is my privilege to recognise all of them today and to highlight just some examples.”

Deborah and Ngahau Davis: Transforming Moerewa through Community Action

Among the distinguished recipients are Mrs Deborah (Debbie) Davis and Mr Ngahau Davis, a powerhouse couple whose community mahi through He Iwi Kotahi Tātou Trust has reshaped the township of Moerewa in Northland over several decades.

Mrs Davis (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu) and Mr Davis (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Manu, Kohatutaka) have led initiatives since 1987 that target housing, food security, youth development, and justice reform. Their Trust has overseen the insulation and heating of over 12,000 Northland homes since 2008, improving living conditions for thousands of whānau.

They introduced kai rescue programmes, cultural sports activities that strengthen physical wellbeing while promoting te ao Māori, and whānau-focused services including counselling, education support, and addiction rehabilitation. Notably, they have played a crucial role in the development of Matariki Court in Kaikohe, which implements a rehabilitative approach to sentencing for Māori.

Hon. Dover Samuels: Political Legacy of Advocacy and Vision

Another recipient acknowledged is the Honourable Dover Samuels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kura, Ngāti Rēhia), whose legacy in national politics as a Labour MP and Minister of Māori Affairs left an enduring imprint on Māori advancement.

Representing Te Tai Tokerau, Mr Samuels worked across numerous portfolios, most prominently Māori Affairs, where his commitment and ability led to meaningful policy progress still felt today. Outside Parliament, he was instrumental in the establishment of the Rawene Health Hub, providing critical health access to a rural Māori population. He also played a key role in the Rainbow Warrior project, overseeing the respectful scuttling of the ship and establishment of a commemorative site on Matauri Hill. Samuels continues to serve as a kaumatua to various iwi organisations.

Liz Graham: A Lifelong Champion of Māori Education and Culture

Mrs Elizabeth (Liz) Graham (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Toroiwahi) has devoted more than 40 years to uplifting Māori through education and cultural preservation. Currently teaching at the historic Te Aute College, she has long championed Māori educational success, serving in numerous roles that strengthened both institutional and grassroots capacity.

Beyond the classroom, Mrs Graham supported her community through the Treaty Settlement process, offering cultural and strategic guidance. Her deep knowledge of tikanga and kawa has seen her lead and support marae-based activities such as tangihanga, weddings, and community gatherings for over two decades.

Sir Mark Cooper KC: Leading Legal Reforms and National Recovery

The Honourable Sir Mark Cooper KC (Ngāti Mahanga, Waikato-Tainui), also recognised in this year’s Honours List, is celebrated for his service to New Zealand’s legal system and his exemplary leadership during times of national crisis.

Sir Mark, President of the Court of Appeal, chaired the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Building Failure resulting from the Canterbury Earthquakes. Over the course of 33 public hearings and four comprehensive reports, his leadership ensured swift and effective recommendations that aided the post-quake rebuild and recovery efforts.

In addition to his role in the Commission, Sir Mark has been a significant figure in New Zealand’s legal reform, particularly in resource management and local government law. He contributed to the amalgamation of several councils into the modern North Shore Council and helped modernise legal practice in these areas.

A Nation Uplifted by Community Leadership

“These stories represent just a sample of the excellence shown by Māori honourees in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours,” Minister Potaka said. “They exemplify the values of service, integrity, innovation, and cultural strength that enrich our society.”

Mr Potaka extended his gratitude not only to the recipients but also to the communities and supporters who walk alongside them.

“Ko te amorangi ki mua, ko te hāpai ō ki muri” – the leader at the front is supported by those behind.

This whakataukī, shared by the Minister, encapsulates the spirit of collective strength and unity that defines the journeys of these honoured individuals.