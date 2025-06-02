Family Tragedy: Forester's Death Unveils Dark Secrets

Authorities in Odisha's Nayagarh district have apprehended a woman and her son on charges of murdering her husband, identified as Sishir Sahu, a forest official within the Sarankul Pancharida range.

The arrests came a day after Sahu's half-burnt body was found, as law enforcement conducted a crime scene reconstruction. According to Jyoti Ranjan Samantaray, sub-divisional police officer, the incident unfolded following a heated domestic dispute.

In the incident, Sahu's wife, Namita, sustained minor burn injuries, while their son, Abhisek, emerged unharmed. Preliminary investigations suggest a family dispute over the forester's prolonged absences as the motive behind the crime.